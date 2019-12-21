All Sports

VIDEO - Get to know surfer Ramzi Boukhiam and his 'powerful and radical' style

Get to know surfer Ramzi Boukhiam and his 'powerful and radical' style
1 view | 02:12
Surf au Maroc

2 hours agoUpdated Just now

Sponsored content
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

All Sports


View moreMore videos of All Sports
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos