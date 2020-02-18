Messi and Hamilton share 2020 Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award

VIDEO - Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton share 2020 Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award
See moreSee less
All Sports
Messi and Hamilton share 2020 Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award46 views • 24 minutes ago
Brand USA – OHIO19 views • 04/01/2020 at 15:56
Brand USA – IOWA19 views • 04/01/2020 at 15:55
Brand USA – WYOMING30 views • 04/01/2020 at 15:54
Shooting review: GB’s McIntosh among award winners376 views • 24/12/2019 at 14:20
Get to know surfer Ramzi Boukhiam and his 'powerful and radical' style225 views • 21/12/2019 at 11:17
Sports Explainer: The sport of Sambo327 views • 18/12/2019 at 10:46
Olympic dream inspires ISSF stars to achieve the sport's biggest year yet332 views • 16/12/2019 at 15:16
WADA chief: ‘For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport’125 views • 09/12/2019 at 17:46
More videos
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza
Watch: American kayaker takes plunge down 134ft waterfall
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing
'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Murphy reacts to quickfire title
Murphy on pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!'