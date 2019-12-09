All Sports

VIDEO - WADA chief: ‘For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport’

WADA chief: ‘For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport’
view | 01:08
Eurosport

Just nowUpdated

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Craig Reedie justified the decision to ban Russia from world sport for four years on Monday.
See moreSee less

All Sports


View moreMore videos of All Sports
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos