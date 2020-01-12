'After a 13-year drought!' - Yule ends Swiss fans wait

VIDEO - 'After a 13-year drought!' - Daniel Yule ends Swiss fans wait
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run398 views • 22 hours ago
'After a 13-year drought!' - Yule ends Swiss fans waitview • Just now
Brignone follows up Super-G with Slalom to seal Combined win64 views • 41 minutes ago
Corinne Suter storms to downhill success134 views • 22 hours ago
Watch Kranjec's run that ended up giving him victory in Adelboden229 views • 22 hours ago
'The Swiss fans are roaring!' - Yule takes win at Madonna228 views • 08/01/2020 at 22:21
Rocket Ryding gets first top 10 finish of season in Italy203 views • 08/01/2020 at 22:23
'I'd love to have one here every day!' - Yule on his favourite course76 views • 08/01/2020 at 22:24
Vlhova 'turns the tables' on Shiffrin with victory in Zagreb2,945 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:38
More videos
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run
37-year-old Kaisa Makarainen wins first race in over a year as Dorothea Wierer stays in yellow
Rising star Amelie Klopfenstein wins second gold of Youth Olympic games with GS victory
Klopp: Why Firmino said sorry after scoring winner
Highlights: Makarainen shows her class to hold off the two Norwegians