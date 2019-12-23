Alpine Skiing > Alta Badia

VIDEO - Alpine skiing news - Alex Vinatzer walks away from spectacular Alta Badia crash

Vinatzer walks away from spectacular Alta Badia crash
1 hour agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Alex Vinatzer crashed out of parallel giant slalom qualifying but was lucky to escape injury after losing control at the bottom of the hill.
