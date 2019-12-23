WATCH: Kristoffersen goes quickest as Noel fails to record time

VIDEO - Alpine skiing news - Henrik Kristoffersen goes quickest as Noel fails to record time
'What on earth?!' - Official wanders onto course during a run!3,156 views • Yesterday at 14:49
'The skiing does the talking' - Kristoffersen wins in Italy282 views • Yesterday at 14:44
Kristoffersen: This was a really tough day95 views • Yesterday at 14:46
WATCH: Kristoffersen goes quickest as Noel fails to record timeview • Just now
Kriechmayr takes victory in weather affected Super-G475 views • 20/12/2019 at 15:51
Brignone continues hot form with Courchevel triumph1,234 views • 17/12/2019 at 15:23
'We're scratching our heads' - Shiffrin struggles in Courchevel2,801 views • 17/12/2019 at 15:12
'Pretty clean' - Watch Shiffrin's first run in Courchevel1,243 views • 17/12/2019 at 11:03
‘Fearless’ Mina Fuerst Holtmann leads after first run in Courchevel236 views • 17/12/2019 at 13:35
