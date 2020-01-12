VIDEO - Federica Brignone follows up Super-G with Slalom to seal Combined win
Alpine Skiing
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run374 views • 21 hours ago
Brignone follows up Super-G with Slalom to seal Combined win3 views • Just now
Corinne Suter storms to downhill success132 views • 21 hours ago
Watch Kranjec's run that ended up giving him victory in Adelboden219 views • 21 hours ago
'The Swiss fans are roaring!' - Yule takes win at Madonna224 views • 08/01/2020 at 22:21
Rocket Ryding gets first top 10 finish of season in Italy201 views • 08/01/2020 at 22:23
'I'd love to have one here every day!' - Yule on his favourite course75 views • 08/01/2020 at 22:24
Vlhova 'turns the tables' on Shiffrin with victory in Zagreb2,942 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:38
WATCH: Noel's first run en route to Zagreb win262 views • 05/01/2020 at 18:47
