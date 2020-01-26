WATCH - Shiffrin's storming Super-G run

VIDEO - WATCH - Mikaela Shiffrin's storming Super-G run
Alpine Skiing
WATCH - Shiffrin's storming Super-G run82 views • Just now
'No one expected it!' - Mayer delivers thrilling downhill win in Austria488 views • 14 hours ago
Curtoni stuns field to lead all-Italian podium587 views • Yesterday at 12:26
Heart in mouth moment as Ryan Cochran-Siegle suffers big crash at Kitzbuhel443 views • Yesterday at 12:33
Watch: Shiffrin's victorious Downhill run1,404 views • 24/01/2020 at 14:08
'What a comeback!' - Jansrud back in style968 views • 24/01/2020 at 14:10
Direz beats out Moerzinger for first win644 views • 19/01/2020 at 13:32
Direz knocks out Shiffrin1,042 views • 19/01/2020 at 13:30
Scenes in Sestriere! Just one HUNDREDTH of a second separates top three in giant slalom1,751 views • 18/01/2020 at 16:43
