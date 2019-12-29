Alpine Skiing > Bormio

VIDEO - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde somehow edges out Dominik Paris in the Downhill

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde somehow edges out Dominik Paris in the Downhill
3 views | 02:12
Eurosport

9 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos