Alpine Skiing > Bormio

VIDEO - 'It's a dream come true!' - Dominik Paris storms to victory in front of home fans

'It's a dream come true!' - Paris storms to victory in front of home fans
31 views | 02:46
Eurosport

41 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos