'The treble is looking good here!' - Paris puts in storming Downhill run

VIDEO - 'The treble is looking good here!' - Dominik Paris puts in storming Downhill run
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
Shiffrin storms to victory at Lienz1,630 views • 21 hours ago
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde somehow edges out Dominik Paris in the Downhill3 views • Just now
'The treble is looking good here!' - Paris puts in storming Downhill run1 view • Just now
Dominik Paris seals his fifth victory at Bormio as he holds off Beat Feuz535 views • 23 hours ago
Shiffrin leads after impressive first run3 views • Just now
'Back in business!' - Shiffrin returns to form withfirst run in Lienz375 views • 23 hours ago
'It's a dream come true!' - Paris storms to victory in front of home fans435 views • 27/12/2019 at 14:33
'What on earth?!' - Official wanders onto course during a run!3,572 views • 22/12/2019 at 14:49
'The skiing does the talking' - Kristoffersen wins in Italy430 views • 22/12/2019 at 14:44
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Odegaard makes stunning move to England... or does he?
Shiffrin storms to victory at Lienz
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde somehow edges out Dominik Paris in the Downhill
Mourinho: We gave Norwich a December 28th present
Ronaldo discusses surprising retirement plans
Dominik Paris seals his fifth victory at Bormio as he holds off Beat Feuz