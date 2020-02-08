Alpine Skiing > Chamonix

VIDEO - Noel: 'I felt the pressure at the start but that win was awesome'

Noel: 'I felt the pressure at the start but that win was awesome'
6 views | 00:47
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Clement Noel talks about his slalom victory in Chamonix
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos