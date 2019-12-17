Bassino impresses again as she aims for back-to-back GS wins

VIDEO - Marta Bassino impresses again as she aims for back-to-back Giant Slalom wins
Alpine Skiing
'Pretty clean' - Watch Shiffrin's first run in Courchevel375 views • 2 hours ago
‘Fearless’ Mina Fuerst Holtmann leads after first run in Courchevel27 views • Just now
Bassino impresses again as she aims for back-to-back GS wins7 views • Just now
'An emphatic victory!' - Pinturault storms to victory326 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory1,923 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Kristoffersen recovers with brilliant second to take fourth224 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
'I nearly quit!' - Pinturault thrilled with slalom turnaround172 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Alexis Pinturault leads way after opening run at Val D'Isere61 views • 15/12/2019 at 10:32
Luke Winters puts in blistering first run to sit second515 views • 15/12/2019 at 11:13
