Alpine Skiing

VIDEO - Elena Curtoni stuns field to lead all-Italian podium

Curtoni stuns field to lead all-Italian podium
78 views | 01:48
Eurosport

10 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos