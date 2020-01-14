Alpine Skiing > Flachau

VIDEO - Brilliant Vlhova clings on to take Flachau win

Brilliant Vlhova clings on to take Flachau win
45 views | 01:47
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Watch Petra Vlhova's second slalom run in Flachau.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos