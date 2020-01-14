Alpine Skiing > Flachau

VIDEO - Huge surprise in Flachau as Shiffin slips to third place finish

Huge surprise in Flachau as Shiffin slips to third place finish
27 views | 02:12
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin's second slalom run in Flachau.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos