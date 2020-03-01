Alpine Skiing > Hinterstoder

VIDEO - Alexis Pinturault takes combined victory and crystal globe

Pinturault takes combined victory and crystal globe
41 views | 01:43
Eurosport

28 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos