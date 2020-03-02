Alpine Skiing > Hinterstoder

Alpine skiing video - 'Oooh!' - Lucas Braathen suffers nasty crash on 'brutal' Hinterstoder course

'Oooh!' - Braathen suffers nasty crash on 'brutal' Hinterstoder course
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

Norway's Lucas Braathen suffers a bad crash at Hinterstoder but thankfully is helped off the course okay.
Alpine Skiing


