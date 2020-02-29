Alpine Skiing > Hinterstoder

VIDEO - Vincent Kriechmayr's winning run in Hinterstoder

Kriechmayr's winning run in Hinterstoder
Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr won the World Cup Super-G on home soil at Hinterstoder to stay in the hunt for the overall title.
