'No one expected it!' - Mayer delivers thrilling downhill win in Austria

Alpine Skiing
'No one expected it!' - Mayer delivers thrilling downhill win in Austria16 views • Just now
Curtoni stuns field to lead all-Italian podium472 views • 9 hours ago
Heart in mouth moment as Ryan Cochran-Siegle suffers big crash at Kitzbuhel348 views • 9 hours ago
Watch: Shiffrin's victorious Downhill run1,223 views • Yesterday at 14:08
'What a comeback!' - Jansrud back in style857 views • Yesterday at 14:10
Direz beats out Moerzinger for first win636 views • 19/01/2020 at 13:32
Direz knocks out Shiffrin1,033 views • 19/01/2020 at 13:30
Scenes in Sestriere! Just one HUNDREDTH of a second separates top three in giant slalom1,742 views • 18/01/2020 at 16:43
Noel takes victory at Wengen for second year running320 views • 19/01/2020 at 14:48
More videos
Barca agree deal for next Dani Alves - Euro Papers
Beer or ball? – spectator makes ‘complete shambles’ of a simple choice
Highlights as Halep proved too strong for Putintseva
Highlights: Kyrgios survives epic with Khachanov
'That was insane!' - Kyrgios reacts to incredible match
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys