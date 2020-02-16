'That was something to savour!' - Vlhova storms to victory in Slovenia

VIDEO - 'That was something to savour!' - Petra Vlhova storms to victory in Slovenia
Alpine Skiing
'That was something to savour!' - Vlhova storms to victory in Slovenia26 views • Just now
'Brilliant' - Top three runs as Robinson claims stunning giant slalom win847 views • Yesterday at 14:49
'It's a different victory' - Vlhova has mixed feelings after Swenn-Larsson crash15 views • Just now
'A wild ride!' - Aleksander Kilde takes Super-G victory308 views • 14/02/2020 at 15:21
'It's Dressen's day!' - German wins Downhill to keep title alive562 views • 13/02/2020 at 14:15
Corinne Suter takes second win of 2020 with Super-G victory at Garmisch Partenkirchen507 views • 09/02/2020 at 12:31
Meillard edges out Tumler in Swiss one-two194 views • 09/02/2020 at 15:06
Watch the top three downhill runs in glorious Garmisch615 views • 08/02/2020 at 16:08
Top 3 runs as Noel delights French crowd in Chamonix222 views • 08/02/2020 at 16:00
