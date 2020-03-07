Alpine Skiing > Kvitfjell

VIDEO - Matthias Mayer spoils Aleksander Aamodt Kilde party in Norway

Mayer spoils Kilde party in Norway
Matthias Mayer clinched his second win of the season as he pipped Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in Norway.
