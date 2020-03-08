Alpine Skiing > Kvitfjell

VIDEO - Mauro Caviezel wins Super G title as bad weather postpones Kvitfjell

Caviezel wins Super G title as bad weather postpones Kvitfjell
2 hours agoUpdated 35 minutes ago

Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel won the men’s World Cup Super G title after bad weather postponed the final race at Kvitfjell.
