Paris has to settle for second again

Alpine Skiing
Shiffrin leads the way after first slalom run343 views • 3 hours ago
Mayer puts in fantastic run to beat Parisview • Just now
'At long last!' - Bassino wins first World Cup race282 views • 23 hours ago
Paris has to settle for second againview • Just now
WATCH - Alex Tilley's superb second run195 views • 23 hours ago
'He's done it! Wow!' - Dressen takes dramatic victory367 views • 22 hours ago
Paris has to settle for second at Lake Louise119 views • 22 hours ago
Alice Robinson crashes out of opening run278 views • 23 hours ago
Beat Destiny: The remarkable journey of skiing superstar Tessa Worley216 views • Yesterday at 10:50
