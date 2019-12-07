Alpine Skiing > Lake Louise

VIDEO - Highlights: Mikaela Shiffrin downhill runner-up behind Nicole Schmidhofer at Lake Louise

Highlights: Shiffrin downhill runner-up behind Schmidhofer at Lake Louise
15 views | 05:57
Eurosport

Just now

Mistakes cost Mikaela Shiffrin first place at Lake Louise as the American had to settle for second behind Nicole Schmidhofer.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos