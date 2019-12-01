Alpine Skiing > Lake Louise

VIDEO - Matthias Mayer puts in fantastic run to beat Dominik Paris

Mayer puts in fantastic run to beat Paris
view | 01:55
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos