Alpine Skiing > Levi

VIDEO - Alpine Skiing - Mikaela Shiffrin heaps praise on Petra Vlhova for pushing hard

Shiffrin heaps praise on Vlhova for pushing hard
12 views | 01:03
Eurosport

1 minute agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos