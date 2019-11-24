Blistering Ryding goes second behind Noel

VIDEO - Alpine Skiing news - Blistering Dave Ryding goes second behind Clement Noel
Alpine Skiing
Blistering Ryding goes second behind Noel21 views • Just now
Clement Noel leads the way after first run14 views • Just now
WATCH: Shiffrin's run that broke the record - 'That's why she's world champion!'1,235 views • 19 hours ago
Vlhova crashes out in second run1,167 views • 20 hours ago
Vlhova's first run sees her lead Shiffrin505 views • 23 hours ago
Shiffrin heaps praise on Vlhova for pushing hard336 views • 19 hours ago
'World class!' - Pinturault takes brilliant win in Soelden1,106 views • 27/10/2019 at 14:22
Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run942 views • 27/10/2019 at 10:49
'It was really fantastic!' - Pinturault reacts to victory303 views • 27/10/2019 at 14:24
