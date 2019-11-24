Alpine Skiing > Levi

VIDEO - Alpine Skiing news - Clement Noel has to settle for second as Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates

Noel has to settle for second as Kristoffersen celebrates
2 views | 01:49
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos