Alpine Skiing > Levi

VIDEO - Alpine Skiing - Petra Vlhova's first run sees her lead Mikaela Shiffrin

Vlhova's first run sees her lead Shiffrin
4 views | 01:29
Eurosport

Just now

Petra Vlhova leads the way after the first run in Levi, watch the run.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos