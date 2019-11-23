Vlhova's first run sees her lead Shiffrin

VIDEO - Alpine Skiing - Petra Vlhova's first run sees her lead Mikaela Shiffrin
Alpine Skiing
Vlhova's first run sees her lead Shiffrin4 views • Just now
'World class!' - Pinturault takes brilliant win in Soelden1,085 views • 27/10/2019 at 14:22
Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run925 views • 27/10/2019 at 10:49
'It was really fantastic!' - Pinturault reacts to victory300 views • 27/10/2019 at 14:24
Favre matches Pinturault for thrilling second place in first run261 views • 27/10/2019 at 10:52
WATCH - The run that gave Alice Robinson victory over Mikaela Shiffrin10,299 views • 26/10/2019 at 14:33
Robinson 'shocked' but thought the course would suit her1,495 views • 26/10/2019 at 14:46
'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season1,112 views • 26/10/2019 at 10:36
Shiffrin has to settle for second in Soelden1,894 views • 26/10/2019 at 14:59
