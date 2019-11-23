Alpine Skiing > Levi

VIDEO - WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin's run that broke the record - 'That's why she's world champion!'

WATCH: Shiffrin's run that broke the record - 'That's why she's world champion!'
25 views | 01:39
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the run that saw Mikaela Shiffrin break Ingemar Stenmark's record in the slalom.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos