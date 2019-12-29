VIDEO - Mikaela Shiffrin storms to slalom victory in Austria
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
Shiffrin storms to slalom victory in Austria84 views • 11 minutes ago
'What a turnaround!' - Pinturault puts in brilliant slalom run in combined46 views • 8 minutes ago
Shiffrin storms to victory at Lienz1,752 views • 24 hours ago
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde somehow edges out Dominik Paris in the Downhill14 views • 3 hours ago
'The treble is looking good here!' - Paris puts in storming Downhill run7 views • 3 hours ago
Dominik Paris seals his fifth victory at Bormio as he holds off Beat Feuz561 views • Yesterday at 13:09
Shiffrin leads after impressive first run23 views • 3 hours ago
'Back in business!' - Shiffrin returns to form withfirst run in Lienz388 views • Yesterday at 13:05
'It's a dream come true!' - Paris storms to victory in front of home fans439 views • 27/12/2019 at 14:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Odegaard makes stunning move to England... or does he?
'What a turnaround!' - Pinturault puts in brilliant slalom run in combined
Shiffrin storms to victory at Lienz
Lampic secures Slovenia's first Tour de Ski victory with dramatic photo finish
'What a star!' - Klaebo dominant to tak another Sprint victory
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde somehow edges out Dominik Paris in the Downhill