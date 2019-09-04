'This is the day I end my career' - Marcel Hirscher announces retirement

VIDEO - Marcel Hirscher announces retirement - 'This is the day I end my career'
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
'This is the day I end my career' - Marcel Hirscher announces retirement168 views • 12 minutes ago
WATCH - Jennie Symons somehow survives never-ending crash482 views • 9 hours ago
'The day belongs to her again!' - See how Shiffrin claimed giant slalom title2,428 views • 17/03/2019 at 16:20
Shiffrin breaks down in tears as she finally lifts giant slalom Crystal Globe1,590 views • 17/03/2019 at 16:20
'Wow, she's on fire!' - Shiffrin goes one step closer to giant slalom Crystal Globe975 views • 17/03/2019 at 10:14
Shiffrin: I wanted to really, really earn it767 views • 17/03/2019 at 16:20
Neureuther says goodbye with final run in Soldeu709 views • 17/03/2019 at 14:58
See how Clement Noel claimed slalom crown in Soldeu624 views • 17/03/2019 at 14:55
'We have a new star!' - 17-year-old Robinson bags shock podium8,070 views • 17/03/2019 at 14:52
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'What looked like the impossible!' – Iturria takes biggest win
Wiggins: 'Froome can win another Tour de France'
#AskMattAnything - Why aren't Team Ineos dominating 2019, and what's your go-to choice of underwear?
Watch: Helicopter camera spots cannabis farm on roof
‘He has flown!’ – Roglic takes time trial victory
Wiebes blitzes bunch sprint to win stage two of Boels Ladies Tour