Alpine Skiing > Kranjska Gora

Alpine skiing video - Top three runs as Alice Robinson claims stunning giant slalom win

'Brilliant' - Top three runs as Robinson claims stunning giant slalom win
68 views | 02:02
Eurosport

Just now

New Zealand's Alice Robinson claims a quite brilliant victory in the women's giant slalom at Kranjska Gora. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos