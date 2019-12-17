Alpine Skiing

VIDEO - Mikaela Shiffrin on gender pay gap: I'm frustrated for girls in other sports

Shiffrin on gender pay gap: I'm frustrated for girls in other sports
112 views | 02:42
Eurosport

17/12/2019 at 12:04Updated 2 hours ago

In an exclusive interview with Mikaela Shiffrin, the world's best alpine skier discusses the gender pay gap issue across sport.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos