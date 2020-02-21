Alpine Skiing

VIDEO - 'Sensational skiing!' - Lara Gut-Behrami crushes rivals in Crans Montana

'Sensational skiing!' - Lara Gut-Behrami crushes rivals in Crans Montana
view | 02:12
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos