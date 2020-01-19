Direz beats out Moerzinger for first win

Alpine Skiing
Direz beats out Moerzinger for first win26 views • Just now
Direz knocks out Shiffrin37 views • Just now
Scenes in Sestriere! Just one HUNDREDTH of a second separates top three in giant slalom1,302 views • 20 hours ago
Watch Feuz's sensational winning run in Wengen World Cup downhill1,026 views • 21 hours ago
Mayer lays down gauntlet with huge downhill run322 views • 17/01/2020 at 15:59
Storming Pinturault run not enough to overhaul Mayer in Wengen327 views • 17/01/2020 at 15:56
Huge surprise in Flachau as Shiffin slips to third place finish794 views • 15/01/2020 at 00:22
Sensational Swenn Larsson produces massive performance to make podium387 views • 15/01/2020 at 00:20
Brilliant Vlhova clings on to take Flachau win1,820 views • 15/01/2020 at 00:25
Johaug takes pursuit