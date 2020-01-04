Alpine Skiing

VIDEO - Slight error from Mikaela Shiffrin on first run leaves work to do

Slight error from Shiffrin on first run leaves work to do
7 views | 01:28
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos