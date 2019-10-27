VIDEO - Alexis Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run77 views • Just now
Favre matches Pinturault for thrilling second place in first run31 views • Just now
WATCH - The run that gave Alice Robinson victory over Mikaela Shiffrin5,419 views • 20 hours ago
Robinson 'shocked' but thought the course would suit her950 views • 20 hours ago
'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season828 views • Yesterday at 10:36
Shiffrin has to settle for second in Soelden951 views • 20 hours ago
17-year-old Alice Robinson goes toe to toe with Shiffrin in first run993 views • 24 hours ago
Ledecka's aim: Prove ‘biggest upset in Winter Olympics history’ wasn’t one-off437 views • 25/10/2019 at 18:16
Sofia Goggia - From exploding bones to perfecting the "Goggia style"385 views • 25/10/2019 at 12:55
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Froome reveals he still needs surgery on hip and elbow injuries
Favre matches Pinturault for thrilling second place in first run
WATCH - The run that gave Alice Robinson victory over Mikaela Shiffrin
Vladimir Morozov powers Team Iron to 4x100m freestyle final glory
Robinson 'shocked' but thought the course would suit her
Cavendish powers past Viviani in the Madison Chase