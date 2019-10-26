VIDEO - Alice Robinson 'shocked' but thought the course would suit her
Alpine Skiing
WATCH - The run that gave Alice Robinson victory over Mikaela Shiffrin355 views • Just now
Robinson 'shocked' but thought the course would suit her115 views • Just now
'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season479 views • 4 hours ago
Shiffrin has to settle for second in Soelden63 views • Just now
17-year-old Alice Robinson goes toe to toe with Shiffrin in first run439 views • 4 hours ago
Ledecka's aim: Prove ‘biggest upset in Winter Olympics history’ wasn’t one-off347 views • 20 hours ago
Sofia Goggia - From exploding bones to perfecting the "Goggia style"315 views • Yesterday at 12:55
Shiffrin: It's 'so weird' to start new alpine season without legend Hirscher833 views • 18/10/2019 at 12:43
'This is the day I end my career' - Marcel Hirscher announces retirement2,464 views • 04/09/2019 at 23:03
