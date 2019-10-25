Alpine Skiing > Sölden

VIDEO - Sofia Goggia - From exploding bones to perfecting the "Goggia style"

Sofia Goggia - From exploding bones to perfecting the "Goggia style"
43 views | 02:16
Eurosport

Just now

Sofia Goggia talks to Eurosport about learning to tame her attacking style.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos