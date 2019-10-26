Alpine Skiing > Sölden

VIDEO - 'This is a masterclass!' - Mikaela Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season

'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season
45 views | 01:47
Eurosport

Just now

Mikaela Shiffrin opened the new Alpine Skiing World Cup in style.
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos