'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season

VIDEO - 'This is a masterclass!' - Mikaela Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season
Alpine Skiing
'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season45 views • Just now
17-year-old Alice Robinson goes toe to toe with Shiffrin in first runview • Just now
Ledecka's aim: Prove ‘biggest upset in Winter Olympics history’ wasn’t one-off290 views • 16 hours ago
Sofia Goggia - From exploding bones to perfecting the "Goggia style"283 views • 21 hours ago
Shiffrin: It's 'so weird' to start new alpine season without legend Hirscher813 views • 18/10/2019 at 12:43
'This is the day I end my career' - Marcel Hirscher announces retirement2,455 views • 04/09/2019 at 23:03
WATCH - Jennie Symons somehow survives never-ending crash1,285 views • 04/09/2019 at 14:06
'The day belongs to her again!' - See how Shiffrin claimed giant slalom title2,508 views • 17/03/2019 at 16:20
Shiffrin breaks down in tears as she finally lifts giant slalom Crystal Globe1,638 views • 17/03/2019 at 16:20
