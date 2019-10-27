'World class!' - Pinturault takes brilliant win in Soelden

VIDEO - 'World class!' - Alexis Pinturault takes brilliant win in Soelden
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
'World class!' - Pinturault takes brilliant win in Soelden33 views • Just now
Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run317 views • 3 hours ago
'It was really fantastic!' - Pinturault reacts to victory16 views • Just now
Favre matches Pinturault for thrilling second place in first run95 views • 3 hours ago
WATCH - The run that gave Alice Robinson victory over Mikaela Shiffrin5,919 views • 23 hours ago
Robinson 'shocked' but thought the course would suit her997 views • 23 hours ago
'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season844 views • Yesterday at 10:36
Shiffrin has to settle for second in Soelden1,012 views • 23 hours ago
17-year-old Alice Robinson goes toe to toe with Shiffrin in first run1,026 views • Yesterday at 10:59
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Pinturault lives up to the billing with blistering first run
'It was really fantastic!' - Pinturault reacts to victory
Froome reveals he still needs surgery on hip and elbow injuries
Favre matches Pinturault for thrilling second place in first run
WATCH - The run that gave Alice Robinson victory over Mikaela Shiffrin
Vladimir Morozov powers Team Iron to 4x100m freestyle final glory