Alpine Skiing > St. Moritz

VIDEO - Federica Brignone sets pace and finishes second in Super-G

Brignone sets pace and finishes second in Super-G
16 views | 01:47
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos