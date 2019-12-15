VIDEO - Alexis Pinturault leads way after opening run at Val D'Isere
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory1,442 views • 22 hours ago
Alexis Pinturault leads way after opening run at Val D'Isere7 views • Just now
Shiffrin takes third at St Moritz to extend overall lead213 views • 22 hours ago
Brignone sets pace and finishes second in Super-G172 views • 22 hours ago
Tommy Ford delivers at Beaver Creek784 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:43
Rebensburg wins first Super-G of season274 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:49
Ledecka seals stunning maiden Alpine Skiing World Cup win6,523 views • 06/12/2019 at 22:43
Highlights: Shiffrin downhill runner-up behind Schmidhofer at Lake Louise843 views • 07/12/2019 at 23:14
‘The cowbells are ringing!’ – Feuz triumphs at Beaver Creek290 views • 07/12/2019 at 21:50
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers
'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory
Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic
Yart Yamaha triumph in 8 hours of Sepan
Break of the season? – Lisowski produces break as ‘good as any’ against Allen
Lisowski produces miraculous recovery pot