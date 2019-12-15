'An emphatic victory!' - Pinturault storms to victory

VIDEO - 'An emphatic victory!' - Alexis Pinturault storms to victory
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
'An emphatic victory!' - Pinturault storms to victory32 views • 3 minutes ago
'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory1,572 views • Yesterday at 11:31
'I nearly quit!' - Pinturault thrilled with slalom turnaround18 views • Just now
Kristoffersen recovers with brilliant second to take fourth21 views • 5 minutes ago
Alexis Pinturault leads way after opening run at Val D'Isere33 views • 4 hours ago
Luke Winters puts in blistering first run to sit second93 views • 3 hours ago
Shiffrin takes third at St Moritz to extend overall lead223 views • Yesterday at 11:32
Brignone sets pace and finishes second in Super-G180 views • Yesterday at 11:33
Tommy Ford delivers at Beaver Creek786 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:43
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Nash and Corless create history in luge
Olympic dream inspires ISSF stars to achieve the sport's biggest year yet
'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers
'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory
'I nearly quit!' - Pinturault thrilled with slalom turnaround
Kristoffersen recovers with brilliant second to take fourth