VIDEO - Vincent Kriechmayr takes victory in weather affected Super-G
See moreSee less
Alpine Skiing
Kriechmayr takes victory in weather affected Super-G46 views • 7 minutes ago
Brignone continues hot form with Courchevel triumph1,137 views • 17/12/2019 at 15:23
'We're scratching our heads' - Shiffrin struggles in Courchevel2,659 views • 17/12/2019 at 15:12
'Pretty clean' - Watch Shiffrin's first run in Courchevel1,185 views • 17/12/2019 at 11:03
‘Fearless’ Mina Fuerst Holtmann leads after first run in Courchevel211 views • 17/12/2019 at 13:35
Bassino impresses again as she aims for back-to-back GS wins81 views • 17/12/2019 at 13:31
'An emphatic victory!' - Pinturault storms to victory373 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory2,020 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Kristoffersen recovers with brilliant second to take fourth266 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Manchester United plan huge January spending spree... and Haaland is just the start - Euro Papers
'My Real Madrid players were better than Barcelona' - Zidane
Highlights: Eckhoff denies Braisaz home victory in Sprint
Eckhoff doubles up for second victory in a row
Eckhoff: It was like water skiing out there!
Real Madrid were 'dominating' in Clasico - Valverde