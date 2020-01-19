Alpine Skiing > Wengen

VIDEO - Clement Noel takes victory at Wengen for second year running

Noel takes victory at Wengen for second year running
33 views | 02:24
Eurosport

21 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
More videos