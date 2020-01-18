VIDEO - Watch Feuz's sensational winning run in Wengen World Cup downhill
Alpine Skiing
Scenes in Sestriere! Just one HUNDREDTH of a second separates top three in giant slalom41 views • Just now
Watch Feuz's sensational winning run in Wengen World Cup downhill59 views • Just now
Mayer lays down gauntlet with huge downhill run253 views • 24 hours ago
Storming Pinturault run not enough to overhaul Mayer in Wengen228 views • 24 hours ago
Huge surprise in Flachau as Shiffin slips to third place finish779 views • 15/01/2020 at 00:22
Sensational Swenn Larsson produces massive performance to make podium376 views • 15/01/2020 at 00:20
Brilliant Vlhova clings on to take Flachau win1,772 views • 15/01/2020 at 00:25
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run571 views • 11/01/2020 at 15:43
'After a 13-year drought!' - Yule ends Swiss fans wait455 views • 12/01/2020 at 15:03
