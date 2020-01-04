Alpine Skiing > Zagreb

VIDEO - Petra Vlhova 'turns the tables' on Mikaela Shiffrin with victory in Zagreb

Vlhova 'turns the tables' on Shiffrin with victory in Zagreb
94 views | 02:03
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Alpine Skiing


View moreMore videos of Alpine Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos